Countryside High students with disabilities spread joy with handmade greeting cards

CLEARWATER, Fla. — There’s something unique happening at Countryside High School.

There, students like Desiree Butler are making others smile.

“I’m punching these hearts out for the card,” Butler said. “We are making graduation cards for all the seniors here in our school.”

She and other students with disabilities are members of the Cougar Cage, a school-based business that designs, creates, and sells more than a thousand greeting cards each year.

There are cards for every occasion.

“We have a website, and we take orders for Christmas cards or special occasions — birthdays that they want customized,” explained teacher Marienne Reese, who launched the idea back in 2009.

The money her students make is used to buy more supplies to make more cards.

But the work really isn’t about the money. It’s about learning because as they make the cards, the students learn priceless skills: how to interact with coworkers, how to follow directions, and how to hold a job.

“It’s more adult behavior, and I think it really prepares them for extended transition or going to work — whatever they choose to do next,” Reese said.

But most importantly, they’re having fun too — and feeling the love as others love their work.

“Happy,” Butler smiled. “It makes me feel happy.”

To learn more about how you can support the students and buy some of their cards, visit their website.

Additionally, students will sell the cards and showcase their work at PCS’s Spring ESE Career, College & Life Fair on May 3 at 6 p.m. at Pinellas Technical College’s campus in Clearwater.