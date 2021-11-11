Corey Avenue Market finds success in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — All across Tampa Bay you'll find weekend markets and the one in St. Pete Beach on Corey Avenue is now year-round every Sunday.

You'll find around 70 vendors lined up along Corey Avenue and Blind Pass from local artists, produce to live music and good food.

Susan Schiber, Corey Ave. Market Manager said, "So to see it now full and thriving and cars here when we're not. And yeah, it's great. It's great, and they support us well and we hope that we're doing the same for them when we know we are."

Schiber said the success of the market has been fun to watch.

"So we started with 40 vendors," explained Schiber. "We made it through construction, and pandemic, drive through markets and whatever we could do to get to here and now we are not only on Corey Avenue, but we are also on Blind Pass between 73rd and 75th."

