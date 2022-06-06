Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Construction worker in critical condition after falling from scaffolding in St. Pete

Ambulance generic Canva.png
Canva
Ambulance generic Canva.png
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 12:13:51-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A construction worker in St. Pete is in critical condition after he fell from scaffolding at a site in a residential area on Monday morning, St. Pete Fire Rescue said.

SPFR said paramedics found the man in critical condition at the site in the 3300 block of Bayshore BL NE around 9 a.m.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures and worked with Sunstar crews to initiate a trauma alert.

The man was taken to the ER at Bayfront Health St. Pete where he remains.

St. Pete Police are at the scene waiting for OSHA to arrive and being the investigation.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!