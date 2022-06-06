Construction worker in critical condition after falling from scaffolding in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A construction worker in St. Pete is in critical condition after he fell from scaffolding at a site in a residential area on Monday morning, St. Pete Fire Rescue said.

SPFR said paramedics found the man in critical condition at the site in the 3300 block of Bayshore BL NE around 9 a.m.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures and worked with Sunstar crews to initiate a trauma alert.

The man was taken to the ER at Bayfront Health St. Pete where he remains.

St. Pete Police are at the scene waiting for OSHA to arrive and being the investigation.

