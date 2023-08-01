Coney Island Drive-Inn opens first 'famous footlongs' restaurant in Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. — You want a Chicago dog or a Detroit-style dog or maybe even a taco dog?

You want an all-beef hot dog? Or maybe mix in a little pork?

How about a "famous footlong" smothered in chili, cheese and onions?

The new Coney Island Drive-Inn in Largo — the local chain's sixth location across Tampa Bay — offers a hot-dog connoisseur's dream menu.

"Everybody loves a hot dog!" said owner Carter Lee, whose family has been feeding us in Tampa Bay for more than 30 years. "Hot dogs bring the people together."

Lee is just 24, but he's the next in his family's epic line to be local restaurant royalty. His father is the originator of Cody's Original Roadhouse.

The Largo Coney Island is bright, playful and affordable — fun, fast food for the masses.

"People come in here all the time and ask if we have a kid's menu," said Lee. "Well, the whole thing's kinda like a kid's menu."

Coney Island Drive-Inn has been around since 1960, originating in Brooksville. Carter's family bought the restaurant about 10 years ago.

The new Largo location is extra-special, though, Coney Island's first foray into Pinellas County.

"It means a lot because this is my parents' old area," said Lee. "It's a huge stage for us, moving into Pinellas County and this huge population. The buzz for this location is unlike any other."

