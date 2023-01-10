Community pushes to revamp North Greenwood area in Clearwater through Community Redevelopment Agency

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A few decades ago, the North Greenwood community in Clearwater was a hopping place. That’s the way Muhammad Abdur Rahim remembers it.

"North Greenwood was once the corridor for the business interests of many communities that surround this area," said Rahim.

But at some point, it took a bad turn.

"Then it became a desolate area and a haven for drugs and criminal activity," said Gloria Campbell with the Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition.

Over the past several years, Campbell said the city has cleaned up the area.

"Now we’re ready for our renaissance, or rebirth," said Campbell.

Now community members want to make big changes to help the area be a better place, and the city and county may help do it.

On Monday, Clearwater City Council discussed the final plan for developing the North Greenwood CRA.

The CRA or Community Redevelopment Agency allows a small percentage of tax dollars to go toward revamping "at risk" communities.

North Greenwood is the second highest “at-risk” community in Pinellas County, according to the city of Clearwater.

"Housing is not affordable, jobs are not here, not a good place to raise your children, we want to change all that," said Campbell.

The CRA will allow the community to decide what to build, like affordable housing, vocational programs, and better support for mental health.

Campbell said the goal is to make North Greenwood a destination area.

"We look at what’s happening on the bluff. Clearwater's going to be spending a ton of money over there. We want those people, when they leave the amphitheater, to come here and spend their money on art and on food," said Campbell.

On Thursday, the city council will vote on whether to approve the CRA. Then it will need approval from the county.

Rahim believes it's a critical step for the future of Clearwater.

"We can make everyone here one of those beacons of lights that Clearwater so desperately needs when it comes to African American communities," said Rahim.