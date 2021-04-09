Community gathers for balloon release in honor of K'Mia Simmons

About 75 people gathered outside K'Mia Simmon's family's home for a balloon release in her honor.

Simmons was riding in a car last week with her two young daughters when someone shot into the car and killed her. Police said the gunshots barely missed her kids.

Police arrested the alleged suspect on Wednesday, they said he was targeting the driver of that car and not Simmons.

Simmon's sister told ABC Action News the balloon release was a way of celebrating her life before the funeral this weekend.

"I hope we're making her proud, I hope she's proud. I mean, that's the only thing we can do from here on is try to make her proud, do what's right by her kids, love them like she loved them," said Lashawn Laster, Simmon's sister.

Simmon's family is taking care of her two daughters. Her family says the children are doing better after witnessing their mom's death.

K'Mia Simmon's visitation is being held Friday, April 9 from 4-6 p.m. at Davis and Davis Funeral Services. The public is invited to attend.

Her funeral is being held Saturday, April 10 at 3 p.m. at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The public is also invited to attend as well.