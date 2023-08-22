Community 'Bark Box' in Dunedin helps people in need care for, and keep, their pets

DUNEDIN, Fla. — In Dunedin, there's a dog-friendly bar called Bauser's.

And in front of Bauser's, there's a dog-friendly white pantry called the "Community Bark Box," a donations-dependent safe haven for pet owners going through a tough time.

It was installed about six weeks ago, but it's a popular destination already.

"We're re-stocking it every two to three days," said Amanda Atteniese, one of the women behind this kind gesture.

Atteniese and her friends started Rescue Not Retail Dunedin, a nonprofit originally created to help the city's homeless veterans care for their service animals and keep furry friends at home and out of shelters.

But RNR soon realized that the need for RNR and the Bark Box extended beyond our soldiers and into the community at large.

The pantry is open to all, no questions asked.

Donations for the Bark Box — dog food, cat food, litter, leashes, and more — can be dropped off at Bauser's bar.

