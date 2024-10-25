Clothes to Kids provides clothes to children in need after Hurricanes Helene and Milton

TAMPA, Fla — Clothes to Kids is a non-profit helping families in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties by providing new or gently used clothing to those in need.

After hurricanes Helene and Milton, Clothes to Kids saw an urgent need in our communities. Families had lost so much, and kids were heading back to school.

"We've been busy the last couple of weeks," explains Jennifer Jacobs with Clothes to Kids.

In many cases, clothes weren't salvageable. So, Clothes to Kids stepped in to provide a weeks worth of clothes, including shoes and undergarments.

"We need clothes from size 4T to 4XL," says Jacobs. "We want the kids to be able to come in and pick what they like."

Clothes to Kids urgently needs shoes in larger sizes and volunteers.

To find out how you can help or get help if you were impacted by the hurricanes, click here.