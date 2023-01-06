Clearwater's new park reaches milestone as June opening approaches

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s called a Topping Out Ceremony.

Construction crews put the highest piece on a new project.

In this case, two beams weigh eight tons each and help complete the canopy on Clearwater’s new bandshell.

It’s all a part of transforming Coachman Park into Imagine Clearwater.

“This is what’s going to revitalize downtown Clearwater. We got the best beaches in the country. Clearwater. Now we are going to have the best downtown park," said Chuck Jablon, Skanska Vice President of Construction.

This area will see a lot of changes coming, with a new boutique hotel, apartments, and restaurants all surrounding the park.

“This park is going to have something for everybody. It’s going to obviously have an entertainment venue. But one of the most spectacular playgrounds. Interactive fountains. Our grandstand case with a cascading waterfall. Lots of walking paths to interact with the water,” said Clearwater mayor Frank Hibbard.

The bandshell will seat 4,000 people under the canopy with room for another 5,000 people on the lawn area.

Imagine Clearwater’s first big event will be on the 4th of July, with fireworks and a performance by the Florida Orchestra.