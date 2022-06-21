CLEARWATER, Fla. — A home intruder was shot and killed in Pinellas County Tuesday morning.

The Clearwater Police Department said a woman called 911 just before 9 a.m. after she woke up to find an intruder in her bedroom.

After the 26-year-old man began attacking the woman, according to Clearwater PD, she grabbed a gun and shot him in self-defense.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the home in the 1600 block of Flagler Drive.

RECOMMENDED: Florida man turns the tables: Man shoots, kills home intruder with intruder's gun

Clearwater PD said the woman's name will not be released per Marsy's Law.

No further details have been released, at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.