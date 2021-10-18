Clearwater student arrested after bringing firearm to school, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A student was arrested for bringing a firearm to school Monday morning, police said.

Clearwater police said a student brought a firearm into Countryside High School and was allegedly planning a criminal act against another student in school. The student was taken into custody without incident.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to Countryside High School students.

The student was arrested for aggravated assault, disruption of a school function and possession of a firearm on school property, as well as other charges related to the firearm.