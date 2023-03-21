Clearwater sanitation worker hit by car, seriously injured

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A sanitation worker in Clearwater suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning after he was hit by a car, according to city officials.

The man was hit by a southbound vehicle on North MLK Jr. Avenue at Eldridge Street around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities said he was hit as he tried to help a trash truck back out onto the road, a press release said.

The man was taken to Bayfront Health for treatment.

The investigation is underway, and both directions of MLK Jr. Avenue are closed.

