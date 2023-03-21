Clearwater sanitation worker hit by car, seriously injured

Watch Now
Mar 21, 2023
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A sanitation worker in Clearwater suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning after he was hit by a car, according to city officials.

The man was hit by a southbound vehicle on North MLK Jr. Avenue at Eldridge Street around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities said he was hit as he tried to help a trash truck back out onto the road, a press release said.

The man was taken to Bayfront Health for treatment.

The investigation is underway, and both directions of MLK Jr. Avenue are closed.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

