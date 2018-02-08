Clearwater Police step up efforts to prevent car break-ins; 80% of burglarized cars are unlocked

CLEARWATER, Fla. — “Lock your car. Take your keys. Secure your valuables.”
That is what Clearwater Police Detective Harry Dodson is telling residents face-to-face this week as his department tries to slow the increase in car break-ins.
“It’s a go-go quick-quick world now and sometimes little things get forgotten,” says Dodson, who with other detectives is walking high break-in neighborhoods, talking to car owners and handing out pamphlets.
It is not just civilians who need a lesson on keeping their cars secure.
On Saturday, a thief nearly got away with stealing a rifle and ammo from a deputy’s cruiser in Pinellas County because the vehicle was unlocked.