Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Clearwater Police sergeant, motorcyclist injured in crash on Gulf-to-Bay

Injuries are not life-threatening, according to police
Gulf-to-Bay Clearwater PD crash.png
WFTS
Gulf-to-Bay Clearwater PD crash.png
Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 05:38:49-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A sergeant with the Clearwater Police Department and a motorcyclist were injured in a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard late on Wednesday night.

Clearwater Police said it happened at 11:39 p.m. after the motorcyclist ran a red light while speeding.

Police said the officer was driving an unmarked Ford Explorer when he tried to turn left onto Gulf-to-Bay from southbound McMullen Booth Road. He collided with the motorcyclist who was traveling westbound.

The motorcyclist and sergeant were taken to Bayfront Health St. Pete for treatment. Police said the motorcyclist broke several bones. The sergeant suffered minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for around four hours while police investigated.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.