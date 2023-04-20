Clearwater Police sergeant, motorcyclist injured in crash on Gulf-to-Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A sergeant with the Clearwater Police Department and a motorcyclist were injured in a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard late on Wednesday night.

Clearwater Police said it happened at 11:39 p.m. after the motorcyclist ran a red light while speeding.

Police said the officer was driving an unmarked Ford Explorer when he tried to turn left onto Gulf-to-Bay from southbound McMullen Booth Road. He collided with the motorcyclist who was traveling westbound.

The motorcyclist and sergeant were taken to Bayfront Health St. Pete for treatment. Police said the motorcyclist broke several bones. The sergeant suffered minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for around four hours while police investigated.

No other information has been released at this time.