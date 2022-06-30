SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Clearwater Police confirmed Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a shooting in Safety Harbor on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Philippe Parkway, north of Enterprise Road in Safety Harbor. According to the Clearwater Police Department Deputy Chief, Michael Walek, the suspect was responsible for a car jacking in Hillsborough County on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Walek said the car and driver were then linked to an attempted robbery in Pasco County later Wednesday night.

On Thursday, PCSO deputies located the stolen car and driver in the Clearwater area. CPD said the suspect fled from deputies, driving recklessly, to Safety Harbor, where deputies tried to stop the suspect with tire deflation devices.

According to Deputy Chief Walek, when the suspect came to a stop, he got out of the car and pointed a gun at PCSO deputies. The deputies then fired and shot the suspect.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating this shooting.