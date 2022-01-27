Clearwater Police Officer arrested for domestic battery, false imprisonment

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An off-duty Clearwater Police Officer faces several charges after he was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office early Thursday morning.

Jason Lambe, 42, was arrested on charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness, assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence.

The sheriff's office said they responded to a Dunedin home for a "domestic in progress" early Thursday morning. The 43-year-old victim told police that Lambe came to her home uninvited on Sunday, January 23, took her phone, and refused to let her leave.

For multiple days, the victim told authorities that Lambe battered her and threatened to kill her, then himself. The sheriff's office said the victim sustained minor injuries in the days-long ordeal and didn't require medical attention.

According to the sheriff's office, Lambe and the victim were previously in a relationship but were not currently together.

Clearwater Police said Lambe is on administrative leave without pay following his arrest. Chief Dan Slaughter said he will remain on leave while the "process to separate" Lambe from the department is underway.

"Upon learning of the arrest, the department immediately initiated the process required to separate employment. The employee will be placed on administrative leave without pay while the process to separate is underway," said Police Chief Dan Slaughter. "We are deeply troubled to learn what the victim and her family experienced. There is nothing that excuses that kind of behavior. We hope Mr. Lambe gets the help that so many people have encouraged him to receive."

Lambe joined Clearwater Police in 2006.