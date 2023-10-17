Clearwater Police officer arrested for alleged sexual battery, false imprisonment

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police Department said an officer was arrested on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

In a news conference, Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said on Sunday morning, Officer Nicolas Paloma conducted a pedestrian stop at the Clearwater Beach roundabout. The victim got into his vehicle, and he told her he would take her to her hotel.

Paloma told the victim she could "take care of her charges by doing things for him."

According to Chief Gandy, Paloma drove the victim around Clearwater Beach and engaged in sexual acts with her before dropping her off at her hotel.

Police believe there may be more victims. The investigation is ongoing.