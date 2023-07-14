Clearwater nonprofit opens hair salon for those experiencing homelessness

CLEARWATER, Fla. — There’s nothing like the feeling of a fresh haircut, and now, those experiencing homelessness can get a little pick-me-up hair-do from a nonprofit in Clearwater.

The Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP) cut the ribbon for The Salon's grand opening at HEP Friday.

It’s made possible through community partnerships.

Salon Centric and Loreal renovated the space, and Salon GW is helping staff it with volunteer stylists.

The salon will provide free haircuts, styling, and washes to those experiencing homeless that are taking part in HEP programs.

“When you become homeless, and you're you're doing everything you can to make ends meet and to find shelter and food, you end up giving up some of those luxuries that some of us take for granted,” said HEP CEO Ashley Lowery. “So to give them a dignified space to come to and a professional setting to visit and some time for self-care, I think, is more impactful than a lot of us may think it is.”

The salon is located on HEP's Workforce Development Center campus at 1260 Engman St., Clearwater, FL 33755.

They are also looking for more licensed stylists to volunteer.

