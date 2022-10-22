Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Police arrested one of the men they said committed a "very heinous and violent" murder in the northern part of Clearwater Beach early Friday morning.

CPD arrested 26-year-old Jermaine Adrian Bennett in Wesley Chapel on a charge of first-degree murder for the beating death of Jeffrey M. Chapman, 49, on the 700 block of Mandalay Avenue.

Police said the murder happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, Chapman was riding his bicycle home when he was hit by Bennett more than 10 times with a tire iron. Clearwater Police said Chapman was found dead at the scene with severe trauma to the upper body.

During a Saturday morning press conference, Clearwater Police said the killing was a random act.

Police are also looking for a second suspect in the case. While Clearwater Police wouldn't name the second suspect, they did say Bennett confessed to the murder and provided extensive information about the other suspect.

In his confession, Clearwater Police said Bennett showed no remorse for the killing. They asked the second suspect to turn himself in during the Saturday press conference.