'I know this is shocking': Clearwater mayor resigns abruptly during city council meeting

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard suddenly resigned on Monday during a city council meeting.

In a move that seemed to shock council members, Hibbard resigned following a brief recess during the meeting. He cited concerns with the direction the city is headed.

"I'm not the right leader for this council anymore," Hibbard said. "I'm concerned with where the city is going because this is simple math, and we're not doing very well on the test."

Hibbard stated that while he has always believed in making sacrifices for public service, he's not the right person for the job. He added that he can't remain mayor for his health, his family and "other things."

"I know this is shocking, but I just — I'm the wrong guy right now," he said.

WATCH : Clearwater mayor resigns abruptly during city council meeting

"It's been more and more obvious to me that as much as I love the city, as much as I want to stick around for some things that are going to occur over the next couple months, I simply am not the right person to be here anymore," Hibbard said.

Hibbard recommended appointing Hoyt Hamilton for the interim because "he knows the city." He added that the interim mayor needed to be someone who didn't want the job.

You can watch the full meeting below. Hibbard resigned at the 8:51 mark.

