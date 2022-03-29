Clearwater marketing company pushing women into executive roles

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater marketing company is doing more than just business as usual; they're looking to change the business landscape for women executives.

“I’ve never once thought in all my time doing business that I had any disadvantage from being a woman,” said PostcardMania Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Kicinski, who added she feels right at home walking the floor of the printing press.

While women make up only 29% of executive-level jobs nationwide, at PostcardMania 55% of executives are women.

“So I guess I always hear like people fighting for women’s rights and equality and I’m like I’ve never had a problem with that,” said Kicinski.

Fellow executive Samantha Heald, like many employees at the marketing company, worked her way up from the ground floor. She said the company allowed her to thrive in her own way.

“It was amazing when I was pregnant and had my first child I was able to bring my child here to work with me, which was amazing,” said Heald. “And to be in a company that is women-led and there are so many strong amazing women, I think is awesome.”

These women also said with leadership, comes responsibility, and they’ve made it a huge priority to give back to the community.

“At least once a month if not more we pick a local charity and we all get together, we donate, whether it’s money, or whatever products they need,” said Kicinski.

This month the charity of choice was the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, as they filled their lobby with all sorts of supplies that will go directly to dogs and cats in need of a home.

“You know sometimes you walk in and you think, ‘ok there is going to be a few boxes that we’ll take back with us,’ and then we walk in and we see all of this, so it just makes you feel so good,” said Humane Society volunteer Laurie Greco.

“You can really feel like from the very top that it’s not just about making money, how do we make the local area better, how do we fulfill people’s lives, how do we do things so that we are actually making a difference,” said Kicinski.