Clearwater Marine Aquarium debuts rescued rough-toothed dolphins: Rosie and Rudy

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium is debuting two new underwater superstars this week.

Both rescued in nearby waters, Rosie and Rudy are young rough-toothed dolphins, a smaller species than bottlenose, with more slender snouts.

Rosie and Rudy are also both deaf, with impaired echolocation, so they needed specialized training and acclimation before they could share a big pool and appear in front of big crowds.

But now, "they're best friends," said Chloe Neighbarger, an animal care specialist.

