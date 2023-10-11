Watch Now
Clearwater Marine Aquarium debuts rescued rough-toothed dolphins: Rosie and Rudy

Both animals are deaf and needed special training before greeting public
Clearwater Marine Aquarium displays new dolphins.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 11, 2023
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium is debuting two new underwater superstars this week.

Both rescued in nearby waters, Rosie and Rudy are young rough-toothed dolphins, a smaller species than bottlenose, with more slender snouts.

Rosie and Rudy are also both deaf, with impaired echolocation, so they needed specialized training and acclimation before they could share a big pool and appear in front of big crowds.

But now, "they're best friends," said Chloe Neighbarger, an animal care specialist.

For more on Rosie and Rudy and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, go here.

