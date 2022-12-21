Clearwater Marine Aquarium brings dolphin inspiration to sick kids at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — While there are many fun events for kids happening all over the Tampa Bay area this holiday season. Clearwater Marine Aquarium is bringing some fun to kids who can’t come to them.

Staff from CMA's Inspire Program spread some holiday joy on Tuesday by visiting kids and their families at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

WFTS

The program’s goal is to bring inspiring stories of survival from the dolphins they've rescued to children who are experiencing physical and medical challenges.

Staff used a dolphin puppet, showed inspiring videos, and handed out a special "Winter" toy to each child.

Austin Humpherys' three-year-old son Aiden loved seeing the dolphin puppet.

"He’s obsessed with dolphins, this made his entire trip. We started pretty rocky when we first got here and by the time we’re leaving now, it’s just awesome of the chances that there is a dolphin," said Austin Humpherys, Aiden's father.

Their goal is to bring joy to the children and help them learn about dolphins and marine conservation.