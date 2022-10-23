Watch Now
Pinellas County

Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces the passing of PJ, oldest bottlenose dolphin

Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Posted at 12:38 PM, Oct 23, 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) announced the passing of its oldest bottlenose dolphin on Sunday morning.

CMA stated that PJ was taken care of until her last moments, and the aquarium ensured she was comfortable before she passed.

According to their website, PJ was estimated to be over 50 years old. She arrived at the aquarium in March 2019.

"From the instant she arrived at CMA following her rescue, it was clear that her easygoing personality would make her a perfect match for Winter and Hope," CMA said in a statement on their website. "She later acted as a motherly figure with our newest rescue, Apollo. PJ is now able to join Winter and serve as her bodyguard for eternity – as she would have it no other way."

For more information on PJ on the dolphin, including pictures and videos, click here.

