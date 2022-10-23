Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces the passing of PJ, oldest bottlenose dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) announced the passing of its oldest bottlenose dolphin on Sunday morning.

CMA stated that PJ was taken care of until her last moments, and the aquarium ensured she was comfortable before she passed.

We are deeply saddened to share the passing of PJ, our eldest bottlenose dolphin. She was in the loving arms of her animal care and vet teams as she took her last breaths. We did all we could to ensure she was as comfortable as possible during her last moments with us. pic.twitter.com/Ql4pr9DMH0 — Clearwater Aquarium (@CMAquarium) October 23, 2022

According to their website, PJ was estimated to be over 50 years old. She arrived at the aquarium in March 2019.

"From the instant she arrived at CMA following her rescue, it was clear that her easygoing personality would make her a perfect match for Winter and Hope," CMA said in a statement on their website. "She later acted as a motherly figure with our newest rescue, Apollo. PJ is now able to join Winter and serve as her bodyguard for eternity – as she would have it no other way."

