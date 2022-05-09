Clearwater man charged with manslaughter in daughter's stabbing

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 51-year-old man faces a manslaughter charge after stabbing his daughter as she tried to break up a fight, police said.

Laurence Green was armed with a knife during a fight with his daughter's boyfriend when she tried to get between the two men, police said. Sidney Green, 22, was stabbed during the fight.

Sidney died shortly after she was taken to the hospital on Sunday night. Police said the call came in just after 7 p.m. from the Bay Cove Apartments.

Green was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.