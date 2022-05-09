Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Clearwater man charged with manslaughter in daughter's stabbing

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 10:33 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 10:33:44-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 51-year-old man faces a manslaughter charge after stabbing his daughter as she tried to break up a fight, police said.

Laurence Green was armed with a knife during a fight with his daughter's boyfriend when she tried to get between the two men, police said. Sidney Green, 22, was stabbed during the fight.

Sidney died shortly after she was taken to the hospital on Sunday night. Police said the call came in just after 7 p.m. from the Bay Cove Apartments.

Green was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!