Clearwater man arrested for Possession and Transmission of Child Pornography

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 44-year-old man from Clearwater has been arrested by detectives from the Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit on charges of possession and transmission of child pornography.

The arrest resulted from an investigation initiated on February 15, 2022, following a tip-off from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the uploading of child pornography through the internet.

The diligent efforts of the detectives, employing various investigative techniques, led to the identification of the suspect as Osamah Khalil.

On May 17, 2023, Khalil was apprehended by the CAC Unit and now faces two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of transmission of child pornography.

During the interview with detectives, Khalil admitted to receiving and transmitting child pornography.

Khalil also acknowledged recognizing one of the reported files, implicating his direct involvement.

Following his arrest, Khalil was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.