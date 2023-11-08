Clearwater Lawn Bowls Club celebrates its 100th year playing a unique sport

CLEARWATER, Fla. — David Cooper was riding his bike through Clearwater not too long ago when he hit the brakes at an unlikely sight.

He was in front of the historic Clearwater Lawn Bowls Club.

Lawn bowling? In Clearwater? Long ago, his Scottish grandfather loved the sport, but Cooper always brushed it off.

He went inside and was hooked instantly.

"It's very addictive," Cooper said. "And anyone can play!"

Born in ancient Egypt and modernized in Scotland, lawn bowling — kind of like bocce ball, kind of like curling — is played with bowls (curved balls that can break left or right) and a jack (a small white ball you're aiming for).

In Clearwater, they play on a surface similar to clay tennis courts.

It's not well-known in most parts of the U.S., but this sport is hot at the Clearwater Lawn Bowls Club.

"With one roll of a bowl, all things can change," said club vice-president Dick Judycki. "And that is exciting."

Canadians brought the game to Clearwater 100 years ago — and it never left.

Anyone is welcome to come and try out the sport.

The club has members in their 70s and players as young as 12. And no matter how old you are, everyone loves the camaraderie of a weird, wild game that brings people together.