Clearwater firefighter writes children's book to teach his young sons about his job

CLEARWATER, Fla. — About 10 years ago, firefighter Jerome Mourelatos saw his two sons, Alex and Ben, playing with a small plastic toy.

It was a fireman, of course.

And that's when the Clearwater first responder had the idea:

"I knew I wanted to write a book."

Today, Jerome drives the truck at Clearwater Fire & Rescue Station 49. He's also a paramedic.

And on top of all that, he's an author, having just published "The Adventures of Alex & Ben & the Beachwater Fire Department," a children's book starring his two boys as wee firefighters.

Jerome says he wanted his sons to know all the things firefighters do — beyond putting out fires.

"A lot of books I read to my sons are about firefighters rushing into fires," say Jerome. "But we do so much more. People don't realize we go to every single medical call, every accident."

