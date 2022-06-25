Clearwater Fire & Rescue hosts amateur radio operator training

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Amateur Radio Society Inc. is holding a Field Day on Saturday, June 25, to help train amateur radio operators for hurricane season.

The event will be held at the Clearwater Fire & Rescue training facilities beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The training center is located at 1716 N. Belcher Road, just north of Station 48. Several operators are expected to be on hand at Saturday's training event.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue wants to stress the importance of amateur radio operators - also known as ham radio operators - during hurricane season. In 2018, Hurricane Michael devastated parts of the Florida Panhandle, taking out crucial parts of communications networks. Clearwater Fire said in some locations of the panhandle, amateur radio operators were the only communication with the outside world.

In Pinellas County, Clearwater Fire said an amateur radio operator is present in every storm shelter and they are a crucial link to local emergency management officials.