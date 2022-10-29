Clearwater family decorates home for "Skeletons for St. Jude"

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Clearwater family decorated their house for Halloween to raise money for pediatric cancer.

Sandra Reid loves Halloween. She has decorated her home for the past 32 years.

For the past three years, she has raised money through a fundraiser called "Skeletons for St. Jude."

Homeowners across the country decorate their homes and collect donations during Halloween and the holiday season. The money goes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to support children and their families impacted by childhood cancer.

The Reid family has dozens of decorations outside. The home features pumpkins, ghosts, scarecrows, a cemetery and a giant spider on the roof. There are also a handful of oversized skeletons. Sandra also uses a fog machine.

Many of the decorations glow at night.

"One more thing is coming tomorrow. It's a big, tall man, a pumpkin guy and he's got like a tux on. I think he's 8 feet, he's got like shiny shoes on with a tux and he's standing with a cane," said Sandra.

Sandra has raised nearly $500 for pediatric cancer. Nationwide, the fundraiser has raised more than $130,000.

"I have signs posted and there's a QR code. You just scan and it goes directly to the website that will generate to Team Reid," said Sandra.

Sandra said she felt compelled to help others.

"I've had family members with cancer. My mother passed away from cancer," she said.

Sandra loves when neighbors and people stop by to look at the decorations.

"On Halloween night, we put chairs out here. My kids come. They bring their kids, my grandchildren and they go all around the block," she said.

Sandra starts to decorate in early September. It takes her weeks until the display is complete.

"A lot of labor, labor of love for the children."

She encourages others to join the fight against pediatric cancer. For more information on how to donate, CLICK HERE.

You may also stop by the Halloween House at 121 E. Virginia Lane in Clearwater, Florida.