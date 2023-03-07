Watch Now
Clearwater Dunkin Donuts employee accused of shooting customer after argument

Posted at 8:09 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 08:09:03-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An employee of a Dunkin Donuts in Clearwater is facing charges after police said he shot a customer after an argument on Monday evening.

According to police, the suspect, Khalil Abdul Shakur Shaheed, 22, shot at the victim three times in the parking lot around 6 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 38-year-old man from Clearwater, was hit twice in the leg and taken to a local hospital. Police said he is currently in serious but stable condition.

According to police, the shooting took place after an argument inside the store. Police said the victim was trying to buy ice cream for his girlfriend and two children.

After the argument, which police have not released details about, the victim and his family left out of the front door. Police said Shaheed then left out the back door and confronted the victim in the parking lot.

The argument continued, police said, and Shaheed pulled a gun from his waistband and fired.

Shaheed is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Monday night.

