Clearwater driver arrested for racing at over 130 mph on Courtney Campbell Causeway

Posted at 11:54 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 11:54:42-05

A Clearwater man was arrested after police say he was racing at speeds of more than 130 mph on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Sunday afternoon.

Bryce Kardan Green, 24, was arrested and charged for racing as well as for possession of marijuana.

Police say when they pulled him over, the officer observed several signs of impairment including bloodshot and glassy eyes, slowed speech, dry mouth, dilated pupils, body and eyelid tremors and the smell of marijuana.

Authorities say Green refused to comply with a field sobriety test but provided a sample of urine.

Police found about a gram of marijuana as well as oxycodone pills in Green's car.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

