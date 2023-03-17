Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Clearwater construction worker killed in crash while flagging traffic for Gateway Expressway project

Road Closure
Scripps
File
Road Closure
Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 09:42:31-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 55-year-old construction worker in Clearwater was hit and killed by a car on Thursday night while he flagged traffic for the Gateway Expressway project, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was hit by an SUV that was traveling westbound on 118th Street North, approaching 43rd Street North. It happened just after 10 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, a 77-year-old man from Seminole, suffered minor injuries.

The Gateway Expressway project will create two new four-lane elevated tolled roads, according to FDOT. The changes aim to enhance safety, add capacity and improve mobility.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.