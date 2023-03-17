Clearwater construction worker killed in crash while flagging traffic for Gateway Expressway project

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 55-year-old construction worker in Clearwater was hit and killed by a car on Thursday night while he flagged traffic for the Gateway Expressway project, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was hit by an SUV that was traveling westbound on 118th Street North, approaching 43rd Street North. It happened just after 10 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, a 77-year-old man from Seminole, suffered minor injuries.

The Gateway Expressway project will create two new four-lane elevated tolled roads, according to FDOT. The changes aim to enhance safety, add capacity and improve mobility.

No other information has been released at this time.