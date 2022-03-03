Watch
Clearwater brewery is helping the environment by capturing and recycling its CO2 emissions

C02 is recaptured at this local brewery and recycled.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 03, 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater brewery is the first in Florida to use a special type of beer-making process that is helping save the environment.

Beer makers say during the fermentation process carbon dioxide is naturally produced which usually gets released into the atmosphere.

"We’re now recapturing the CO2," said LJ Govoni, Big Storm Brewing Company president.

Govoni says new technology is allowing the Clearwater brewery to capture that CO2 and recycle it by putting it back into their beer.

"Instead of going to buy a less pure form of CO2, this allows us to keep what we’re already naturally producing, and this allows us to save those dollars and have a better product," said Govoni.

And Govoni says it not only helps their product, but it's also helping the environment by limiting their carbon emissions.

The company Earthly Labs says it would take 1,500 trees one year to recycle the same amount of CO2 that’s done by their machine.

"Anything we can do to help preserve our beaches, our waterways, anything that is local tourism, that’s important to us, we just want to be that good neighbor," said Govoni.

