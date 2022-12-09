City of St. Pete honors local veterans during delayed Veterans Day Celebration

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, the City of St. Petersburg is hosting its Veterans Day celebration, which was postponed in November due to Hurricane Nicole.

Mayor Ken Welch is honoring two local veterans with an award, Patrick Mack and John Green, who said they are extremely thankful to receive such an honor.

Mack grew up in St. Petersburg and served in the Navy for 24 years.

“It is hard to consider yourself deserving of the recognition," Mack said. "There have been hundreds of thousands of folks from St. Pete that have served in uniform.”

Mack said he is humbled and honored to receive the award in the place he calls home.

“To have the first Black mayor of St. Pete recognize the contribution that coast guard, sailors, marine, guardians have made in support of the country,” he said.

Mack will be honored alongside Green. Green joined the Coast Guard in 1986 and played a key role in saving 51 people aboard a burning oil rig.

“You help out random people," Green said. "In my career, I’ve saved a lot of people, and I rarely see them after or get a thank you note. It never happens."

Green said that's why this award means so much to him.

The celebration starts at 8 a.m. on Friday morning at Williams Park.