City of St. Pete asking for feedback to prioritize areas of impact to get American Rescue Plan funds

The City of St. Petersburg is asking for feedback from residents on the way leaders should use money expected from the American Rescue Plan act.

The city is expecting to get approximately $45 million from the plan.

Mayor Rick Kriseman and his administration, with the support of City Council, have developed a series of workshops for community feedback to help prioritize which areas of impact receive funds. The workshops have already taken place, but the city is also allowing for online comment.

The City has outlined the following areas of impact eligible for the funds, based on strict federal guidelines: infrastructure, housing affordability and support, health and social equity, economic recovery/resilience, and public health/safety.

The workshop presentations can be found online here. Online comment will be available here until Friday, August 6.