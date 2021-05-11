City of Largo in need of summer camp leaders

LARGO, Fla. — The City of Largo is in need of summer camp counselors.

The city said summer camps start in June and there is a critical need for summer camp leaders aged 18 and up.

"Many parents in the community have come to rely on Largo Summer Camps, so they can get to work and ensure their kids are playing and learning in our licensed camps. If we are unable to fill the critical role of Summer Camp Leaders, kids will remain on a waitlist and will have to find alternative care. This is an important service for our community and we really need the community's help in finding great leaders," said Joan Byrne, Largo Recreation, Parks, & Arts Department Director.

The city said summer camp leaders will be able to go on a variety of field trips and participate in outdoor games.

