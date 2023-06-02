City of Gulport celebrates Pride month with the raising of the Pride flag

GULFPORT, FLA. — Dozens gathered outside the Gulfport Library on Thursday to kick off Pride month.

City officials and leaders with the LGBTQ community helped raise the Pride flag.

"People accept everybody here. The equality is what's important. I believe that's why a lot of people move here," said Vice Mayor Paul Ray with the City of Gulfport.

Brianna Summers is a drag entertainer. She has hosted Pride events all over the Tampa Bay community. She said recent legislation in Tallahassee has forced them to make changes to how they hold drag show brunches.

"We've had it 21 and up for sometime now. We made it to where we were in an open air venue. People are use to seeing me go into the street, go to the sidewalk. People can see into the venue and we are changing that to where you cannot see in the venue anymore for the shows," said Summers.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law last month that bans children from an adult live performance. The law does not specifically name drag shows, but states it's a first-degree misdemeanor for violators.

The law also allows the state to revoke the food and beverage license of a businesses that admit children to adult performances. Businesses that violate the law may be subjected to a $5,000 fine for a first offense and a $10,000 fine for any subsequent offense.

Summers feels the law is vaguely worded and also attacks the LGBTQ community.

"We're doing what we can to try to comply with the new laws. The bill, it is a headache. It's frustrating, but I want to be able to keep shows alive, keep the community thriving so we're doing what it takes," said Summers.

Conservative advocates and lawmakers said the law is designed to protect children.

"We need to let our kids be kids. We have a very crazy age that we live in. There's a lot of nonsense that gets floated around," said Governor DeSantis in a previous press conference.

"And what we've said in Florida is we are going to remain a refuge of sanity and a citadel of normalcy and kids should have an upbringing that reflects that," said DeSantis.

The LGBTQ Resource Center hosted a drag show on Thursday at Hickman Theater in Gulfport. The event is considered private and staff says it is checking IDs as a way to comply with the new law.

The show raises money for the resource center.

"Our goal is is to just promote the needs, the experiences and contributions of people who are lesbian,gay, bisexual and transgender," said Susan Gore, Board President for the LGBTQ Resource Center.