City of Clearwater kicking off new event series: Clearwater Last Friday

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater city leaders are launching a new event series on Friday called Clearwater Last Friday.

It will be on the last Friday of each month at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater.

The series kicks off Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This month’s theme will be “Fall-O-Ween” to offer families a safe alternative to enjoy Halloween. There will be a costume contest, a candy trail, live music, and more.

With so many challenges the community is still facing, including debris cleanup and home repairs from back-to-back hurricanes, city leaders wanted to give families a chance to relax and have some fun.

“Just to gather our community together for fellowship, to support one another. We all need that right now," said Clearwater’s Mayor Bruce Rector. "And second, we want to make resources available tonight to folks impacted by the hurricanes, so there will be that information here that if they need assistance, they can get that here tonight. Then thirdly, we’ll be raising money for local non-profits that are supporting people in need."

Here’s the schedule of events:



3 p.m.: Candy Trail opens, food and beverage, DJ, live music and family-friendly activities

6:30 p.m.: Children’s Costume Contest at Civic Gateway

7:30 p.m.: "Casper" Movie Screening

8 p.m.: LOVESTORY - A Taylor Swift Tribute Band performance on the green

The children’s costume contest is open to kids under 17 and divided into two age groups: under 10 and ages 10 to 17. Contestants will walk the stage to show off their best costumes for a chance to win fun prizes.