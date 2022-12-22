Children of the world receive special toy delivery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This week, the Toy Makers of East Lake delivered toys to the Learning Empowered Children of the World Academy in St. Petersburg.

It's not your average preschool, as these students are mostly new to America, born in 10 different countries.

“We are a melting pot for kids who are new to our community. Many of our children don’t speak any English when they come into our program,” said Learning Empowered Executive Director Dr. Lisa Negrini.

So for the past seven years, the Toy Makers of East Lake have been making sure these children receive a new toy at Christmas.

All of them are handmade at their workshop, as volunteers team up to complete every aspect, from designing, to sawing, to sanding to painting. Every toy is made entirely of wood.

“Some of these kids, this may be the only toy they receive,” said toy maker Gene Watson. “Our motto is, ‘We want to deliver a toy that makes a child smile.'"

One by one, the boys and girls can pick out a wooden car, truck or plane that’s perfect for them.

“It’s just wonderful knowing that they are excited about the toy, and it's also wonderful to know that maybe our hands were actually part of making that particular toy,” said toy maker Brock Courtice.

Learning Empowered said it’s so important, from a young age, to show these kids what it means to celebrate the holidays in Tampa Bay.

“Whether their holiday is Christmas, or Kwanzaa, or Hanukkah, it’s the joy that comes from bringing together the community with the children,” said Negrini.

