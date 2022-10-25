Child rescued, man taken into custody following 4-hour standoff in St. Pete

ST. PETE, Fla. — A child has been rescued and a man taken into custody after he barricaded himself and the child inside his truck following a domestic situation last night, the St. Pete Police Department said.

According to police, Matthew Perkins, 32, took a 3-year-old boy from a home in St. Pete after a domestic situation at 11:39 p.m. on Monday. He is known to the family.

Perkins drove himself and the child off in his 2009 pickup truck, which police found crashed and lodged under the I-275 overpass on Gandy Boulevard.

Although police initially thought he was armed, they later discovered that Perkins was allegedly holding a pair of scissors close to the child's throat.

They also alleged that Perkins was acting erratically and refused to negotiate for four hours. The SWAT team deployed SPOT, a robotic dog, in an attempt to make contact with him.

Around 4:30 a.m., the concerns for the child became heightened. Officers moved in to rescue the child and arrest Perkins.

Perkins was taken into custody and faces charges that include false imprisonment, aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault.

This story will continue to be updated when more information is provided.