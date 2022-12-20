Watch Now
Child hit by car near St. Pete school, police search for driver

Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 11:28:38-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg are searching for the driver of a car who hit a child riding a bike near an elementary school.

According to police, the 10-year-old boy was hit Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of 52nd Avenue North and 17th Street North.

Police said the driver in what is described as a white Chevy Cruse stopped momentarily and then took off.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

He attends nearby Sexton Elementary School, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle to call (727) 893-7780.

