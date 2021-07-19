Cheap Trick keeps it in the family

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s been almost 50 years since the band Cheap Trick burst onto the music scene. Today, they are still releasing new albums and touring thanks in large part to their kids, who have also joined the band.

“The best part about being in Cheap Trick is being able to be in a band with my dad,” said Robin Taylor Zander who plays rhythm guitar.

Whenever Zander walks onto a stage he understands there is a family name that needs to be upheld, his father Robin Zander is the lead singer of the hall of fame band.

“My dad from an early age I could tell he did something different than most parents,” said Zander.

However, he said his dad never pushed him to be a musician.

“All the instruments were just sort of laying around the house so that’s how I learned how to play music, it was just there,” said Zander.

Despite being his dad’s biggest fan, Zander also wanted to go out independently and find his own voice so he moved to Nashville to start his own band and he found success.

The Tampa Bay native eventually surrendered to the family business and has recently become the second band member to join Cheap Trick with his dad. Guitarist Rick Nielsen’s son Dax plays the drums.

“Its become a real cool live act, its family, it’s all within the family, and we all like each other,” said Zander.

The Zanders even have a family band that includes a younger sister, also named Robin. They can be found at various Tampa Bay charity events.

As for Cheap Trick, Zander said no one is replacing anyone in the band, they are just keeping the good vibes going, and getting ready to tour the U.S and Europe to promote their most recent album, "In Another World."

“We are in demand still, they still want to see us,” said Zander.