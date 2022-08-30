Charley the osprey finds a new home at Moccasin Lake Nature Park in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Charley the osprey has a lovely new home with lots of trees, trails and 13 other birds of prey for neighbors.

Moccasin Lake Nature Park is 50 acres of paradise right in the heart of busy Clearwater. It's perfect for families wanting some fun, free outdoorsy time.

It's also pretty perfect for eagles and owls and now ospreys, all of which have been rescued and given new homes in the raptor sanctuary.

"I want people to know that birds are the thing that connect us all," said Barbara Walker, the park's bird of prey director. "We need to find a way to have more bird-friendly communities."

Walker and her team of volunteers travel all over to bring rescued birds of prey back to Moccasin Lake.

The newest resident Charley is just a few months old, he hurt his wing as a babe in a nest high up in a Duke Energy power tower in Fort De Soto Park. There was no way he could ever leave the nest.

So Walker worked with Duke Energy to rescue him.

Now Charley has a job — teaching young and old to respect nature.

"All the birds here are avian ambassadors who will need full care for the rest of their lives," said Walker.

