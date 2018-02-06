Charge upgraded to murder after Pinellas man dies of complications 8 years later

Charges were upgraded to first degree murder for a Pinellas County man after a shooting victim died of complications eight years later.

James Riddle was arrested on Feb. 4, 2010 for First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

He plead guilty to the charges in 2012 and was sentenced to 38 years with the Florida Department of Corrections.

On Jan. 13 of this year, Aaron Reny, the victim of attempted murder back in 2010, was pronounced dead at the hospital due to delayed complications of multiple gunshot wounds.

Monday, Riddle's attempted murder charge was upgraded to first degree murder.

Detectives say the shooting back in 2010 was over a drug related argument, and left John Roland dead, with Reny treated at a local hospital for the wounds. However, 8 years later the Medical Examiner's Office attribute his recent passing to complications from those gunshot wounds.