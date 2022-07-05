ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're already halfway through summer break for Pinellas County students and closing in on another school year. One Pinellas County organization is making it easier for students as they head into the next school year.

On Tuesday, Casa Pinellas launched its Back to School Drive to provide support to people experiencing domestic violence in Pinellas County and neighboring counties.

Volunteer and In-Kind Manager Laura Riiska said this can be a stressful time for students.

"Imagine being in a domestic violence shelter, not knowing when things are going to get back to normal and you need to go back to school," she said.

To donate, you can visit their Amazon Wishlist, or email Laura Riiska at lriiska@casapinellas.org to schedule an in-person donation.

"Most people don't know that 50% of the individuals that seek services from CASA are actually children. They're children of survivor. Our goal is to make transitioning to that new school year as anxiety and stress free as possible," said Riiska.

You can donate now until August 5. More information about CASA Pinellas is available here.