Car crashes into ambulance in Pinellas Park, 5 transported to hospital

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police said a crash involving an ambulance sent 5 people to the hospital Friday evening.

The ambulance was transporting a critically ill patient when they collided with a blue BMW at the intersection of 118th Ave. N. and 49th St., according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Police said everyone in the ambulance was transported to Bayfront, the patient still critical. The three paramedica and firefirghter paramedic who were inside the ambulance at the time are all stable.

Accordiing to Police, the people in the BMW refused care at the scene. Pinellas Park Police are investigating and said it is too early to say who is at fault.

At this time, the southbound lanes are closed and all directions are impacted. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.