Cancer patient gets new wheelchair as Wheelchair 4 Kids mission continues

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Years of treatments for brain cancer left Sophia Widner in need of a wheelchair.

“With her neuropathy, she’s willing to work walking, but she needs help,” said her father, Richard.

The Tarpon Springs-based non-profit Wheelchairs 4 Kids is a big part of providing that help.

They recently gave Sophia an adaptive trike.

It’s a fun ride and builds her leg muscles.

“I ride it every single day. If it rains, I can’t ride it,” Sophia said.

While the trike is great, program director Nina Shaw noticed Sophia’s everyday wheelchair was too big and uncomfortable.

So she called in some favors, and now Sophia has a new chair that’s a perfect fit.

“It is so amazing to be able to make that change in their life happen. It’s awesome. It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Shaw.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids has been at it for more than a decade, and they said they’ve now helped more than 1,400 children.

“I kept seeing kids in wheelchairs that were in wheelchairs that were too small, falling apart. And just weren’t appropriate for the child. We just decided I’d quit my job and start this. We started it in my spare bedroom in 2011,” said executive director Madeline Robinson.

Next up, they are raising money to take Bay Area kids to Colorado to go adaptive skiing in April.

Sophia can’t wait for the trip.

“I’m going to love it there.”

Wheelchairs 4 Kids is targeting Giving Tuesday to raise money to take 20 kids from Tampa and one parent each on the adaptive ski trip to Breckenridge.

There is also a fundraiser for the organization called Whiskey in The Woods.

It’s December 2nd at Njoy Spirits Distillery.

They will have live music, food trucks, and more.

