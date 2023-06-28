Busy weekend expected at new Coachman Park for grand opening celebration in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla — A busy weekend is expected at Coachman Park in Clearwater.

The City of Clearwater broke ground on the newly imagined venue in 2019 after several years of planning. June 28 is opening day, with Cheap Trick set to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Other concerts and events are planned throughout the weekend and into next week for the Fourth of July holiday.

The new park is designed to connect the waterfront and downtown Clearwater community.

Here's what the City of Clearwater's website said about the amenities featured at the park.

Coachman Park’s renovations include 19 acres of park space, a gateway plaza and bluff walk that connects the park to downtown, public art spaces, a pedestrian promenade overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, a marina amenity building, a 320-foot scenic lake overlook with pavilions and a pirate-themed playground area with a splash pad. The crown jewel of the park's redevelopment is the construction of a new 9,000-capacity covered outdoor performing arts venue. The addition of this venue will allow the city to continue with its downtown redevelopment goals and establish the area as a premier location for diverse live entertainment with a year-round performance schedule.

Representatives with the City of Clearwater told ABC Action News the new concert venue is more environmentally friendly. It also can accommodate about 9,000 people with about 4,000 designated seats.

Cheap Tricks's kick-off concert is sold out, but other concerts are still available for ticket purchase. Check out the list of events below and click here for more details about the venue.