Businesses find success on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — "I have seen this community grow so much with all the construction and the roads being finished. And we're just really excited for the holidays coming up and all the new stuff going down at the end," said Lindsay Miller-Madril, Owner of the London Hair and Spa on St. Pete Beach's Corey Avenue.

There's no doubt that people are flocking to Corey Avenue. The streets were busy both afternoons we visited.

"You're never going to find the kind of people that are committed to supporting — I don't want to cry — but small businesses the way that these people just come and they sit here and they deal with your ups and downs and they go through pandemics and they see construction and they parked behind the back and they still come in they support," Miller-Madril said. "It is the people of St Pete Beach that make this place a beautiful place and I wouldn't call any other place home."

Miller-Madril has been on Corey Avenue since 2012. She says Corey Avenue back then was more like a ghost town.

Today, it's flourishing. The Corey Avenue Business District is just steps from the beautiful white sandy beaches.

Elizabeth Nowak owns two businesses on Corey Avenue and is also with the Corey Avenue Business Association.

"So basically, we are the owners are just a small business owners. So we love this community. Like I said before, we just want to have everybody to just feel so welcome. And you know, really, once you come to Corey, no, you can just spend the day," explains Nowak.

From clothing to restaurants, Corey Avenue is vibrant and busy.

Since the pandemic, the city has allowed the owners of the Chill Restaurant and Bar to add street seating outside, adding to their patio.

Ken Hautmann, Co-Owner of Chill Restaurant and Bar said, "It's been a game-changer. I'm not gonna lie, having those four spots in front of the restaurant. You know, you're still getting reservations and people are calling today. Well, you know, I've had two reservations already. And they want to sit outside, they're still not comfortable indoor dining yet."

There are plenty of events planned for the holidays along Corey Avenue, too.